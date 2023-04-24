Ajinkya Rahane deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant 71 off just 29 balls in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The right-hander, who has batted with freedom and class this season, played a fine knock hitting six fours and five sixes as he took apart the KKR bowling attack. 'Dhoni Review System!' Fans React After MS Dhoni Takes Successful Review for No Ball During KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

