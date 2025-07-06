India national cricket team speedster Akash Deep bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer achieved this milestone during the second Test match against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. Akash Deep picked up key wickets including Ben Duckett (25), Joe Root (6) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (88). Earlier in the first innings, Akash Deep picked up four wickets in the first innings. Did Akash Deep Clean Bowled Joe Root on No-Ball During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know About MCC Law’s Regarding Controversial Dismissal.

A Maiden Five-Wicket in Tests for Akash Deep

