Andre Russell and Rinku Singh inspired Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 28. Chasing 180 to win, Russell smashed 42 runs off 23 balls after which Rinku once again starred with a boundary off the last ball of the match to clinch the win for his side. KKR skipper Nitish Rana also scored a half-century earlier. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Catch in Two Attempts to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

KKR Beat Punjab Kings

