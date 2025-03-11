Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 opener at iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. Ahead of the IPL 2025 opener, Kolkata has named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain. Rahane took on the responsibilities from Shreyas Iyer, who was not retained by the franchise despite leading the Knight Riders to their title in the IPL. In the latest development in Kolkata Knight Riders, their new captain Ajinkya Rahane and South African stars Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje have joined the camp. The KKR franchise shared this update on their social media handles. KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

