Royal Challengers Bengaluru star leg spinner Suyash Sharma outfoxed Kolkata Knight Riders hard-hitter Andre Russell with a googly during the Indian Premier League 2025 opening match at iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 16th over. Suyash Sharma bowled a full delivery. Andre Russell went for the big slog across the line but missed it completely. The ball sneaked past Russell and hit the middle and leg stumps. Knight Riders batter departed after scoring four runs off three balls. Sunil Narine Completes 100 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener.

Suyash Sharma Dismiss Andre Russell

