Mohammed Shami was in the end of online abuse after India's defeat to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener. Former India great Anil Kumble tweeted in support of the current Indian pacer.

You are a champion bowler @MdShami11 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 26, 2021

