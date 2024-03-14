Arjun Tendulkar has all the potential to become one of the greatest all-rounders of the Indian team in the coming years. However, being the son of veteran Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, he has that extra baggage of filling his shoes. Just like his father Arjun plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and is currently training with the team camp ahead of the 2024 edition. Arjun being an all-rounder is more of a bowler and bowled some brilliant toe crushers in the nets. In a video uploaded by MI on their official 'X' handle, Tendulkar rattled a batsman's furniture after which he wasn't able to make up his balance and fell. Arjun Tendulkar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Sachin Tendulkar's Son, Who Made His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match

Arjun Tendulkar Showcases Fiery Yorker Skills

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)