A very exciting chase awaits fans in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Brimingham as England gets wrapped up on 273 and that sets Australia a target of 280 runs on the board. England lost two wickets in a rain interrupted Day 3, but they came out all guns blazing on Day 4 but none of their batters failed to score big despite getting solid starts. Now they game is poised tantalizingly as Australia come out for the chase. Knocked Over! Pat Cummins Dismisses Ollie Pope With A Stunning Inswinging Yorker During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

England Sets Target of 281 Runs to Win For Australia

❌ ALL OUT ❌ We finish our second innings on 2️⃣7️⃣3️⃣, setting Australia need 2️⃣8️⃣1️⃣ to win. Enter stage right, James Anderson & Stuart Broad 👇#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)