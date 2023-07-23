England dominated the Ashes 2023 4th Test at Old Trafford for the majority of the time yet rain washing out the final two days of play made sure that the Test match was drawn and Australia retain the Ashes urn as their lead in the series cannot be overtaken. England cricketers hoped for the rain to stop at some point but it was all in vain and they were visibly disappointed. Yet, England skipper Ben Stokes came out to attend the waiting fans and provided them autographs showing a very nice gesture.

Ben Stokes Gives Autograph to Fans

Ben Stokes giving autographs to fans who've been waiting throughout the day to watch cricket. A lovely gesture by Ben! pic.twitter.com/DII3ByIrdQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2023

