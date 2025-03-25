Ashutosh Sharma had an interaction with his 'mentor' Shikhar Dhawan on a video call after his superb 66* guided Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on March 25. The 26-year-old showed his immense finishing skills as he dragged Delhi Capitals out of trouble and fittingly finished the match with a six when his team needed five to win off four balls. After the match, Shikhar Dhawan and Ashutosh Sharma chatted on a video call where the former Indian cricketer lauded the youngster. At the post-match presentation, Ashutosh Sharma dedicated the victory to his 'mentor' Shikhar Dhawan. Ashutosh Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ Power Hitter Who Played Blinder in DC vs LSG IPL 2025.

Ashutosh Sharma Interacts With Shikhar Dhawan on Video Call

Ashu 🫂 Gabbar It’s a Dilli love story 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZkeC3sWUE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)