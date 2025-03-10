The much-anticipated Asian Legends League 2025 is here. This newly introduced T20 tournament will see cricketing legends from all over Asia engage in some enthralling cricketing action. The opening encounter of the Asian Legends League which is the Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars match is scheduled to be held at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan, on March 10 with a scheduled start time of 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast viewing option of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the Asian Legends League 2025 on the FanCode app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. AB de Villiers Scores 28-Ball Century During Titans Legends vs Bulls Legends Match at Taste of SuperSport Park 2025 (Watch Video).

Asian Legends League 2025 Live Streaming in India

