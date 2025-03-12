In the sixth match of the inaugural edition of Asian Legends League 2025, Bangladesh Tigers will lock horns against Asian Stars on March 12. The Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars T20 match will be played at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan and start at 6:30 PM. The live telecast viewing options of the Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars Asian Legends League 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars T20 match on the FanCode app and website, which will need a subscription. 'F….. Joke' Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League 2025 for 'Ghosting' Him After Being Appointed Head Coach.

Asian Stars vs Bangladesh Tigers Live

Game On! 🎯🔥 Welcoming @SonySportsNetwk as our official Broadcast Partner!! Watch the legends in action! 🏏⚡ Catch the MPMSC Asian Legends League LIVE on Sony Sports Network from 10th March - 18th March! 📺✨ #mpmscAsianLegendsLeague #SonySports #CricketLegends #LiveCricket pic.twitter.com/ad60wEvNZJ — Asian Legends League T20 (@AsianLegendsT20) March 5, 2025

