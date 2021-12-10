After England lost the wicket of Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan are stabilising the team. At the time of going online, the scoreboard read 53/1. The English batsmen really need to pull up their socks as Travis Head's knock of 152 runs helped them reach a total of 425 runs.

Today was Travis Head's day! Simply outstanding from our No.5 as we take a big lead into day three #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SyJNNjxRaV — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 9, 2021

