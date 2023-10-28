Australia launched an all-out assault with Travis Head and David Warner, scoring 118 in the first ten overs. Travis Head also reached his maiden ICC Cricket World Cup century on debut, but New Zealand gained the upper hand as the openers collapsed. To limit the run pace, the spinner Glenn Phillips in particular contributed with three wickets as he took out Warner, Head and Steve Smith. However, some forceful hitting from Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell in the last ten overs resulted in 96 more runs to the total. Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner also contributed by taking three and two wickets respectively. New Zealand undoubtedly turned things around and restricted Australia under 400 runs, but chasing down 390 runs will still be a difficult task for the New Zealand batting unit. Travis Head Scores Maiden ICC Cricket World Cup Century on Debut, Achieves Feat During AUS vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Match

AUS vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Innings Update

Wickets shared in Dharamshala. Glenn Phillips 3-37 and Trent Boult 3-77 leading the way. Travis Head 109 top scoring on return for Australia. Time to bat! Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/BxDL70HXc6 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/fxaA2M5hy5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2023

