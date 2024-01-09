Australia batsman Steve Smith is most likely to replace David Warner as opener. The decision is yet to be confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA). David Warner before retirement mentioned that several young talents could take his place as an opening batsman. Warner never really mentioned any names. Steve Smith after Warner's retirement went on to let everyone know that he is available to fit into the role of opening batsman for Australia. Matthew Hayden Wishes for Matt Renshaw To Open Batting for Australia in Tests Post David Warner’s Retirement.

Steve Smith Like to Replace David Warner as Opening Batsman

JUST IN | The Aussies have reportedly settled on who will replace David Warner in the XI ahead of tomorrow's Test squad reveal 🔒 And it's set to see Steve Smith open the batting 👀 MORE | https://t.co/6ykde7QXOj | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/pYoJedW0Nj — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)