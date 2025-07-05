Australia's national cricket team captain Pat Cummins displayed superb bowling during the second Test against the West Indies national cricket team. The right-arm speedster dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope with a peach delivery in the first innings of WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Grenada. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 45th over of the West Indies innings. Pat Cummins came from wide of the crease and bowled a length delivery to Shai Hope. The ball came back in sharply, and the right-handed batter had no clue before his middle stump was knocked off. Shai Hope departed after scoring 21 runs. Meanwhile, at stumps on Day 2, Australia are at 12-2 and are leading by 45 runs. Earlier the visitors made 286 before the Windies were bundled out for 253 runs in the first innings. Pat Cummins Catch Video: Watch Australian Captain Dismiss Keacy Carty With Sensational One-Handed Catch During WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Sensational Delivery by Pat Cummins

A bowling clinic by Pat Cummins 🎯 He sets up Shai Hope brilliantly and knocks over the off stump with a perfect delivery. #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KHteqRCwrp — FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2025

