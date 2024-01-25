Australia and Zimbabwe face in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on January 25. The Australia U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 match will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the U19 World Cup 2024 in India but the live telecast of this match will not be available on the Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also nonetheless watch the Australia U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Indian-Origin New Zealand Cricketer Snehith Reddy Performs Shubman Gill’s ‘Bow’ Celebration After Scoring Century During ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Today's Matches at ICC U19 World Cup 2024

It's a double-header on Thursday at the #U19WorldCup 🏆 Who are you cheering for? pic.twitter.com/yn6XbLU8EN — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 25, 2024

