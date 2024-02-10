After a series-levelling win in the 2nd ODI, the South Africa women's team will be pumped up as they lock horns with their Australian counterparts in the third and final match of the series. The AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney and it is set to start at 9:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa women's team tour of Australia and the AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription. Marizanne Kapp Bowls a Sensational In-Swing Delivery To Dismiss Beth Mooney in AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024, Video Goes Viral.

AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024

Australia have won the toss (again!) and elected to bat first against South Africa #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2024

