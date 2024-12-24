Star India national cricket team all-rounder Axar Patel and his wife Meha Patel were blessed with a baby boy on December 19. The couple named the newborn 'Haksh Patel.' after the Indian all-rounder shared an adorable picture with the Indian jersey on his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The veteran all-rounder tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Meha Patel, in January 2023. The couple got engaged in January 2022. Before their marriage, Axar and Meha had been in a relationship for almost a decade. Axar Patel, Wife Meha Set to Welcome First Child, Indian Cricket Team All-Rounder Shares Video on Instagram.

Axar Patel and his Wife Meha Patel Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axar Patel (@akshar.patel)

