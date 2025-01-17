Babar Azam was trolled on social media by fans after he opted to take a review despite edging the ball on Day 1 of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 in Multan, on Friday, January 17. The star Pakistan batter edged the delivery off Jayden Seales' bowling and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Tevin Adrian Imlach. However, he opted to use the DRS (Decision Review System), which clearly showed that he had edged the ball and he had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs off 20 deliveries. Fans questioned his decision to use the review despite having edged the delivery. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Ace Batter Falls To A Virat Kohli-Like Dismissal While Poking Outside Off-Stump Line During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

'Cannot Believe It'

Why did Babar Azam take this review? DRS wasted! I cannot believe it 😭😭😭#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/vzceD4DT73 — cricket gallery (@cricketgallery0) January 17, 2025

'Seriously'

Babar Azam took a review for big outside edge. Seriously! 😂 #PAKvsWI — Cric Bash (@Bash2___) January 17, 2025

'Clear Edge'

There was a clear edge but Babar Azam still went for the review. pic.twitter.com/D4NfxMrX2Q — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) January 17, 2025

'Awkward'

Babar Azam took review for this.. Awkward 😐 pic.twitter.com/kLIOTSwY88 — Men’s Cricket (@MensCricket) January 17, 2025

'Why Babar Wasted a Review'

it was clean edge..why babar azam wasted a review.... — Champ Is Here (@is_champ71204) January 17, 2025

