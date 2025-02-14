The Pakistan national cricket team elected to bat first against the New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the Tri-Series 2025 at the National Stadium Karachi. Opener Babar Azam had a slow start to his innings and slowing picked up his strike rate with couple of big shots. After setting record for fastest to reach 6000 runs in ODI, the right-handed batter was looked well placed for a big inning. But Nathan Smith took excellent follow through catch as the batter got out on 29. Fans trolled Babar Azam for another poor performance. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Nathan Smith's Excellent Caught-and-Bowled Effort Ends Pakistan Star's Innings in PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final Final.

Nathan Smith Saving Humanity?

Thank you Nathan Smith for saving Humanity. Fraud Babar Azam exposed on Flat Pitches of Pakistan. Gutter Chaap should take immediate retirement from Cricket.#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/gPjfHMiGKK — Cric mate (@Crickmate13) February 14, 2025

Doesnt Deserve Top Ranking?

Never seen this guy performing in ODIs. Keeping him at number one in the ODI rankings is disrespectful to cricket and to players who play match-winning innings for their respective nations. Babar Azam should be thrown out of the top 10 of the ODI rankings ASAP .#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/PiwBaJ3ACw — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) February 14, 2025

King - But of What?

Babar Azam - When Its Time to Step Up

Babar Azam when it's time to step up in a knockout match for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yddpGcYtbQ — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) February 14, 2025

Why Babzy Why?

