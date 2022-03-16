Babar Azam on Thursday became the highest scoring captain in the fourth innings of a Test match. While batting in the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Azam has so far scored 190 unbeaten runs, surpassing the previous record held by England's Michael Atherton, who scored 185 against South Africa in 1995.

