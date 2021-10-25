Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's father experienced an emotional moment as he broke down to tears after his son led his side to a maiden win over India at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. The video of him reacting emotionally to this win has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s Pics Go Viral As Captain's Embrace Each Other During India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Fixture (See Photos)

See the video here:

This is Babar Azam’s father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai” pic.twitter.com/ZlsvODQkSg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)