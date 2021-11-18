Bangladesh will host Pakistan in a series post the recently concluded T20 World Cup as the two teams face off against each other in 3 T20Is and two Test matches which will be played in November-December. Both teams will be aiming to return to international action on a positive note.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 19, 2021 BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I 01:30 PM Sher-e-Bangla Stadium November 20, 2021 BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I 01:30 PM Sher-e-Bangla Stadium November 22, 2021 BAN vs PAK, 3rd T20I 01:30 PM Sher-e-Bangla Stadium November 26 – November 30, 2021 BAN vs PAK, 1st Test 09:30 AM Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium December 04 – December 08, 2021 BAN vs PAK, 2nd T20I 09:30 AM Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium

