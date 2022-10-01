Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) take on Thailand Women (THAI-W) in the opening match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match 1 will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium and starts at 08:30 am IST. In India, Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of BAN-W vs THAI-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online of BAN-W vs THAI-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

BAN W vs THAI W Live TV Telecast

Yes, we will! You can watch #WomensAsiaCup, starting Oct 1 with Bangladesh vs Thailand at 8:30 AM, followed by India vs Sri Lanka at 1 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 2/2 HD. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2022

BAN W vs THAI W Live Streaming Online

Yes! You can stream #WomensAsiaCup, starting Oct 1 with Bangladesh vs Thailand at 8:30 AM, followed by India vs Sri Lanka at 1 PM on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)