Bangladesh's Litton Das has flown back to his home in Dhaka due to personal reasons. The wicketkeeper-batter however, is expected to be available for his team's next match against Sri Lanka, which is slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 6. Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the race to enter the CWC 2023 semifinals after a seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh Fan Draws Inspiration from 'Hum Nahi Jeetega' Meme, Comes Up With Hilarious Placard During PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Match in Eden Gardens.

Litton Das Heads Home

