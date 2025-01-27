The BBL (Big Bash League) 2024-25 is set with Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder playing for the title. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL match will be played at the Ninja Stadium. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live streaming viewing option. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25

It's our time Tasmania! We take on the Sydney Thunder in the KFC BBL|14 Final at Ninja Stadium from 7:15pm as we look for our first piece of BBL Silverware 🚂 Live watch sites at Princes Wharf Forecourt, Silverdome (Launceston), and Market Square (Devonport)! pic.twitter.com/gv4A9eBpVY — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 26, 2025

