Sydney Thunder are all set to take on Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 Knockout on Wednesday, January 22. The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars live streaming viewing option. Jack Edwards Takes Exceptional One-Handed Catch At Point, Stuns Adam Gilchrist and Other Commentators During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Qualifier (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Knockout

There’s no second chances now!



It’s the Thunder. It’s the Stars, and it’s The Knockout. 🤜 🤛 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/n77JNMTbox— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2025

