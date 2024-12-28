Failing to win a single match in the BBL 2024-25 season, Melbourne Stars will face Sydney Thunder the match number 14 of the season on December 28. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL match will be played at the Manuka Oval and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25

New PM in town. We face off against the Thunder in the nation's capital tonight 👊#BBL14 | #TheSkyIsTheLimit pic.twitter.com/zpFxJdwGSm — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 27, 2024

