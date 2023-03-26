As the Indian team cricketers take a break from the national duty to join their respective IPL franchises, BCCI announces the annual contracts of the Indian cricket team players on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja retains their position as Grade A+ contract holder alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant despite being injured and unavailable for unforeseeable future, has a Grade A contract with Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel.

BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2022-23 Season

NEWS 🚨- BCCI announces annual player retainership 2022-23 - Team India (Senior Men). More details here - https://t.co/kjK4KxoDdK #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2023

