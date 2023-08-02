The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available by the BCCI on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000. 'India Can Pick Even a Third XI' Brian Lara Tells Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan After Men in Blue Beat West Indies 2-1 in ODI Series.

BCCI Invites Bids for Media Rights For Its International and Domestic Matches

🚨 NEWS 🚨 - BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Media Rights for the BCCI International and Domestic Matches. More details here 🔽https://t.co/sQ1YRPMTYP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2023

