The third and final match of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series was a very electrifying one and made history as it became the first international match where two sets of Super Over have been played. It has happened for the first time. Now after the match, several questions are being raised about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who was declared "Retired Hurt" came in to bat for the second round of the Super Over. Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh Break Highest Fifth-Wicket Partnership Record, Achieve Feat in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

How did they allow Rohit Sharma to bat in the second Super Over?

How did they allow Rohit Sharma to bat in the second Super Over if he was retired out in the first one? 🤯 @BCCI @JayShah #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/PjibnmYIyT — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 17, 2024

Rohit Sharma shouldn't have batted in this second Super Over

Rohit Sharma shouldn't have batted in this second Super Over. Law says "any batter dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over." He retired out, which is counted as a dismissal.#INDvAFG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 17, 2024

If Rohit was retired out, how did he bat again?

If Rohit was retired out, how did he bat again? — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) January 17, 2024

Yes, the umpires made a mistake

Yes, the umpires made a mistake. Unless Rohit picked up a mystery illness that enabled him to retire hurt/ill for about five minutes. https://t.co/mFwtYb298u — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 17, 2024

So Gulabdin, who was Run-Out can't play Second Super Over

So Gulabdin, who was Run-Out can't play Second Super Over. But Rohit who was Retired-out (not retired-hurt) can play another Super Over. Afghanistan should held their head high. They didn't lose. They were robbed off a win. — Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) January 17, 2024

I think Rohit was declared as 'retired hurt'

I think Rohit was declared as 'retired hurt' 😉😂 https://t.co/kHtGAUrzDJ — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 17, 2024

Top thinking by Rohit, that retired out

Top thinking by Rohit, that retired out. Very Jordan Silk from BBL 2021/22 Challenger vibes. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 17, 2024

