The third and final match of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series was a very electrifying one and made history as it became the first international match where two sets of Super Over have been played. It has happened for the first time. Now after the match, several questions are being raised about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who was declared "Retired Hurt" came in to bat for the second round of the Super Over. Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh Break Highest Fifth-Wicket Partnership Record, Achieve Feat in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

How did they allow Rohit Sharma to bat in the second Super Over?

Rohit Sharma shouldn't have batted in this second Super Over

If Rohit was retired out, how did he bat again?

Yes, the umpires made a mistake

So Gulabdin, who was Run-Out can't play Second Super Over

I think Rohit was declared as 'retired hurt'

Top thinking by Rohit, that retired out

