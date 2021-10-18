England all-rounder Ben Stokes has returned to training once again, this time with the ball. Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket earlier this year to focus on his mental well-being. This video would definitely delight English cricket fans.

Watch the video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)