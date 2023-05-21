RCB are set to play a very important match, one that will decide their future in the tournament as they take on Gujarat Titans at their home in Bengaluru. They are currently at 14 points with a good run rate and will need another win in case MI wins against SRH. But new worries hit RCB fans now as rain hits Bengaluru. It has rained heavily since the morning at Bengaluru and that has raised concerns amongst fans whether the match will actually happen or not and they took to twitter to share their thoughts. What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?

Nature Has No Mercy

God, Remember...

God, remember you are playing with his Future 💁‍♂#bengalururain pic.twitter.com/a5pWl8qtqF — King Kariya (@KingKariyaa) May 21, 2023

Scenes Around Chinnaswamy Stadium

Hopefully A Result

⛈️ Very high chances for Thunderstorms Over Bengaluru in upcoming hours! Hopefully will get atleast few overs for a result also it's Do or Die match for RCB. RCB fans do your prayers strongly! 😅#IPLPlayOffs #RCBvGT #Rain #bengalururain #chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/6cJ2iwlU1O — EVK Weather Forecast (@Evkwf_18) May 21, 2023

Is It The End of the Road?

Is it end of the road for RCB? This is 3.30pm #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/dLP8qAJaBm — Arunraj Nair (@nairarunraj) May 21, 2023

Will There Be A Washout?

We cannot even blame Ambani if we disqualify from IPL due to rain washout 😅#hailstorm #bengalururain #Bangalore #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/cB7a4RR6FR — Syed mudasir ahmed (@777_syed) May 21, 2023

