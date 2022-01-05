Sri Lankan left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa has announced his retirement from international cricket. In a statement shared by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, it was announced that the 30-year old made this decision owing to family obligations.

See Tweet:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa informed his resignation from Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect. Rajapaksa, in his letter of resignation handed over to SLC, said the decision to resign was taken after considering his family obligations. READ: https://t.co/NYnsNHqRGc #SLC #lka — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 5, 2022

