During the Team Europe vs British and Irish Knights T10 match, Europe batsman Shahid Afridi lost his wicket against Knights bowler Oliver Riley after breaking his bat. During the second ball of the third over of the second innings, Shahid tried to hit the ball towards the leg side but the ball took the leading edge of his bat and went back towards the bowler. While one end of his bat fell on the ground, he was left with the handle in his hand. Later, the bowler took the catch and hence he was dismissed. Ian Bishop Apologises for Saying Virat Kohli's Half-Century During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Came Off 'Just 39 Balls'

Shahid Afridi Loses Wicket After Breaking Bat

