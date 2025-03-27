After taking international retirement, Ravichandran Ashwin is back to playing IPL cricket for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, representing the team he started with. Recently, speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed his thoughts on the "batting-oriented" presentation ceremony. Ashwin said that batters get most of the awards, but if a bowler bowls well, they don't get a single award. Ravi Ashwin Conferred With BCCI Special Award at BCCI Awards 2025 For His Stellar International Career.

Ravi Ashwin Reacts to 'Batting-Oriented' Presentation Ceremony in IPL

