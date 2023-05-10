Bowlers put up a clinical performance as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The four-time champions registered their seventh win of the season in the process as they managed to defend a total of 168 against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, CSK could manage 167/8 due to MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's late hitting with cameos from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja as well. In response, the CSK bowlers were right on the money, with young Matheesha Pathirana being the best of them (3/34). Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/19) were also amongst the wickets. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

CSK Beat Delhi Capitals By 27 Runs

