BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming in India: Watch Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Online and Live Telecast of Bangladesh Premier League T20 Cricket Match

The new season of BPL is upon us with Chittagong Kings and Sylhet Strikers playing against each other on January 13 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Scroll down to learn about Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming and telecast details.

BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming in India: Watch Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers Online and Live Telecast of Bangladesh Premier League T20 Cricket Match
Litton Das of Sylhet Strikers in BPL 2024-25 Season (Photo Credit: 'X'/BangladeshPremierLeague)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 13, 2025 12:45 PM IST

After two wins in three matches, Chittagong Kings will take on Sylhet Strikers in the 19th match of the BPL 2024-25 tournament. The exciting Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, January 13. The Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and it will start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match On FanCode App

