Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal have delivered mixed performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 Season. Chattogram Challengers have secured victory in four out of six matches, placing them in the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal have claimed three wins out of six, positioning them in the fifth spot. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

