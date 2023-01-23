Comilla Victorians will take on Dhaka Dominators in the next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Monday, January 23. The match will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Comilla Victorians defeated Dhaka Dominators in the last outing between these two teams. The important BPL 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, you can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators On FanCode

