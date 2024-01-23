The Comilla Victorians have made a losing start to their season as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Durdanto Dhaka by five wickets in the opening fixture of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Season 10. With zero points they are placed in the fifth position in the table. Fortune Barishal have exactly the opposite record in the BPL Season 10, starting the season with a win. But they lost the second match and with two points they are placed in the fourth spot in the table. The eighth match is all set to be played on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

