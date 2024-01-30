Bangladesh Premier League 2023 winners Comilla Victorians won two back-to-back games in the league after losing their opening game in the BPL 2024 and now stand third in the points table. Rangpur Riders have also won two games in the BPL 2024 season but played one extra game than their Tuesday opponents and stand fourth in the points table. The fifteenth match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

