Dhaka Dominators will be facing Fortune Barishal in their next match at the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders in their previous match. Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators suffered a loss against Comilla Victorians. The important BPL 2023 match between Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Dominators vs Fortune Barishal On FanCode

