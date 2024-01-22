With the early stages of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) going on, teams are looking to collect maximum points quickly. The Sixth game of the tournament will be played between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers. Both in-form teams have won their opening games in the season. Barishal secured a comfortable victory in their opener, defeating the Rangpur Riders by five wickets. Similarly, the Khulna Tigers triumphed over the Chattogram Challengers in their opening match, also winning by five wickets. A win in today’s match will help teams to have winning momentum early in BPL 2024 season. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, January 22, 2024. Unfortunately there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers on FanCode App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

