After winning the opening game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament, Fortune Barishal has lost games in a row. They will have a chance to grab a win in their upcoming match as they face Sylhet Strikers who stand last in the points table with zero wins in four games. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

