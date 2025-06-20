A bizarre incident was spotted ahead of the India vs England first Test match at Headingley when the national anthems of both the teams took place. The lady singing the Indian national anthem was not Indian and rather a British lady. She eventually sang both the English and the Indian national anthem. It came as a surprise to the fans given the accent was unfamiliar and the gesture from ECB was rather unexpected. They took to social media and shared their thoughts on the particular move from the organisers. India, England Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence As Mark of Respect for Victims of Tragic Air India Plane Crash (Watch Video).

British Woman Singling National Anthems.

National Anthem By An English Lady

National anthem by an English lady. Might demand Teen goona Lagaan after the anthem. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 20, 2025

Who is That Female Singer

Who is that female singer, who's paid to sing the Indian national anthem? It was one of the worst-ever renditions at a sporting arena, rivalling that of Amitabh Bachchan's at the Eden Gardens in 2016 (India v Pakistan).#ENGvIND — Vijay A (@VAAChandran) June 20, 2025

That National Anthem

Remarkably Beautiful Voice

The lady who sang India’s national anthem has a remarkably beautiful voice. #ENGvIND — Dean du Plessis u. (@dean_plessis) June 20, 2025

English Lady Sang in Cursive

That English lady sang our national anthem in cursive 😭😭😭😭 — Dr. Rutvik Dabhi (@iamdrutvik) June 20, 2025

National Anthem in English

What did you think of the national anthem in English — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) June 20, 2025

