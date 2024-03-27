SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Travis Head smashed debutant Mumbai Indians pacer Kwena Maphaka for 22 runs in his second over of the match. Head smacked two sixes and two fours on four consecutive balls in the third over of the first innings. The Australian batter never really allowed the young South African speedster to settle in the over. Head completed the fastest half-century by an SRH batsman in the Indian Premier League and reached the mark in just 18 balls. SRH Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: SunRisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

Travis Head Smashes Kwena Maphaka for 22 Runs in One Over

