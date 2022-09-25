Cameron Green scored his second T20I fifty in style as he reached the two-digit mark off just 19 deliveries during India vs Australia 3rd T20I match on September 25 in Hyderabad. The all-rounder hit his second half-century of the series including seven fours and three big sixes.

Cameron Green Smashes 19-Ball T20I Fifty:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)