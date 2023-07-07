Following the retirement of ODI Captain, Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh batsman, Litton Das is set to lead the side for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan. Previously, Litton captained Bangladesh but only as a stand-in captain. However, for the time being the right-handed batsman will be the interim captain. BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon Wants Tamim Iqbal to Revise His Retirement Schedule.

Litton Das to Lead Bangladesh for Remainder of ODI Series Against Afghanistan

🚨 Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan. BUT….he is not yet the “permanent” captain. pic.twitter.com/ohehx3j8PF — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)